Bellevue residents get degrees from University of Nebraska at Omaha

The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees through seven commencement ceremonies held at UNO’s Baxter Arena on May 7 and May 10. The following is a list of Bellevue-area students who earned degrees: Alexa Aikens — Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.
Christian Allen — Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Gabriela Alvarez — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Arts.
Diego Antunez — Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art.
Jake Balaberda — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science.
Alycia Cain — Bachelor of Science in Education.
Sarah Cavric — Master of Social Work.
Erin Chance — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.
Travis Connolly — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.
Alyson Donaldson Bellevue — Bachelor of Arts.
Elmer Gonzalez Badillo — Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Amberlee Haggerty — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science.
Kevin Hanson — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Rachel Hayes — Summa Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science in Education.
Haley Herzberg — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Bryan Hess — Bachelor of Science.
Scarlett Hill — Bachelor of Science.
Theresa Kelly — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.
Kelsey Larsen — Summa Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science.
Levine Rachel Irene NE Bellevue Summa Cum Laude Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.
Rachel Levine — Certificate.
Jason Libby — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.
Roger Marquis — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Jeremiah Mejia —Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
James Normand — Bachelor of Science.
Treightin Palimenio — MSW/MS IN CRCJ DUAL DEGREE PROGRAM.
Noah Sabatka — Bachelor of Arts.
Elyse Thompson — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science in Education.
Wesley Thompson — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Kayla Thor — Bachelor of Arts.
David Todd — Bachelor of Science in Communication.
Jordan Ullom — Cum Laude — Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art.
Melissa Vance — Bachelor of Science.
Hannah Velehradsky — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies/
Casey Wagner — Bachelor of Science, IT Innovation.
William Weekly — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science.
Matthew Wittig — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jimmy Wood — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science.