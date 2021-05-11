 Skip to main content
Bellevue residents get degrees from University of Nebraska at Omaha
0 comments

The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees through seven commencement ceremonies held at UNO’s Baxter Arena on May 7 and May 10. The following is a list of Bellevue-area students who earned degrees: Alexa Aikens — Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.

Christian Allen — Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Gabriela Alvarez — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Arts.

Diego Antunez — Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art.

Jake Balaberda — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science.

Alycia Cain — Bachelor of Science in Education.

Sarah Cavric — Master of Social Work.

Erin Chance — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Travis Connolly — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Alyson Donaldson Bellevue — Bachelor of Arts.

Elmer Gonzalez Badillo — Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Amberlee Haggerty — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science.

Kevin Hanson — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Rachel Hayes — Summa Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science in Education.

Haley Herzberg — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Bryan Hess — Bachelor of Science.

Scarlett Hill — Bachelor of Science.

Theresa Kelly — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Kelsey Larsen — Summa Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science.

Levine Rachel Irene NE Bellevue Summa Cum Laude Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Rachel Levine — Certificate.

Jason Libby — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Roger Marquis — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Jeremiah Mejia —Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

James Normand — Bachelor of Science.

Treightin Palimenio — MSW/MS IN CRCJ DUAL DEGREE PROGRAM.

Noah Sabatka — Bachelor of Arts.

Elyse Thompson — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science in Education.

Wesley Thompson — Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Kayla Thor — Bachelor of Arts.

David Todd — Bachelor of Science in Communication.

Jordan Ullom — Cum Laude — Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art.

Melissa Vance — Bachelor of Science.

Hannah Velehradsky — Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies/

Casey Wagner — Bachelor of Science, IT Innovation.

William Weekly — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Science.

Matthew Wittig — Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Jimmy Wood — Magna Cum Laude — Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science.

