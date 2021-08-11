Bellevue Universisty receives formal approval of its Secondary Teacher Education Program

“Our job as a program is to continue to maintain that status, whereas when we had temporary status, we weren’t fully approved, which really was a more tentative place from the perspective of the students,” Murdock said.

Murdock said BU initiated the approval process from the Nebraska Department of Education around five years ago.

“We’ve had to provide evidence for a period of three full years to demonstrate that we are a program that meets the NDE standards,” Murdock said.

Some aspects under review included the ability to recruit students and student testimonials.

“The other piece that they’re going to kind of take some time with is really specific pieces of evidence from the work of the students to see if the students can demonstrate that they can do the things that we’re supposed to be educating them around,” Murdock said.

Murdock said the secondary education program has been a popular one amongst its student athletes and career changers.

She said BU has been intentional about choosing areas of endorsement that would really prepare students for jobs that are open in Nebraska such any area under STEM.