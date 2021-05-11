Bellevue University student published for Heliomicrobium research

A DNA library is a collection of DNA fragments that is stored and propagated in a population of micro-organisms through the process of molecular cloning.

The DNA sequencing is a process that runs overnight.

Kyndt said after a night of DNA sequencing researchers will have genome information.

“There’s still more to do once you have the genome, then you have to compare them to each other and compare it to all the other genomes out there,” Kyndt said.

He said this process can be done via a computer program.

“You have to run the programs for several days after that so for each of those genomes, it can add up to be several weeks of work,” Kyndt said.

He said scientist research Heliomicrobium to take a look at the evolution of photosynthesis through the ages.

“These are kind of the first evolution of photosynthesis, that’s why this group of bacteria is so important because photosynthesis has evolved from there into other species,” Kyndt said.

He said if scientist can understand and classify the first steps of the evolution of photosynthesis the world can then begin to understand the start of photosynthesis in bacteria in general.