Bellevue University student published for Heliomicrobium research

It is not too often that an undergraduate research student gets published in a peer-reviewed journal, but one Bellevue University student did just that.
Dayana Montano Salama, an undergraduate research student at BU, was a key player on a research project that recently led to the discovery of a new genus of Heliomicrobium.
John Kyndt, a BU associate professor of microbiology, nutrition and sustainability, said Heliomicrobium is photosynthetic bacteria.
In other words, it is a type of bacteria that lives off of sunlight.
Kyndt said Heliomicrobium can be found in several areas around the world including soil, hot springs and soda lakes in and around Siberia.
Heliomicrobium helps to enrich the soil with carbon and nitrogen for plants and other bacteria to grow.
The research was an international collaboration with Dr. Johannes Imhoff from the GEOMAR Institute in Germany, and was recently published in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology.
Montano Salama said the project was not too hard overall.
To start off the project, she needed a DNA library which took a couple of days to prepare and extracted the DNA from the library.
A DNA library is a collection of DNA fragments that is stored and propagated in a population of micro-organisms through the process of molecular cloning.
The DNA sequencing is a process that runs overnight.
Kyndt said after a night of DNA sequencing researchers will have genome information.
“There’s still more to do once you have the genome, then you have to compare them to each other and compare it to all the other genomes out there,” Kyndt said.
He said this process can be done via a computer program.
“You have to run the programs for several days after that so for each of those genomes, it can add up to be several weeks of work,” Kyndt said.
He said scientist research Heliomicrobium to take a look at the evolution of photosynthesis through the ages.
“These are kind of the first evolution of photosynthesis, that’s why this group of bacteria is so important because photosynthesis has evolved from there into other species,” Kyndt said.
He said if scientist can understand and classify the first steps of the evolution of photosynthesis the world can then begin to understand the start of photosynthesis in bacteria in general.
Kyndt said he is proud of Montano Salama’s work and that an undergrad student getting published in a major paper is rare.
“We’re lucky at Bellevue University that we have undergraduate students that are willing to do research and have the capability for them to do research,” Kyndt said.
Montano Salama said she feels more prepared if she were to participate in a research project with others in the future.
“I feel prepared because I have the skills and I know how to work with other people,” Montano Salama said.