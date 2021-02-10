Bellevue University to host free virtual Latino Conference for high school seniors

Bellevue University will host its first El Camino Latino Conference virtually Feb. 26.

The conference aims to connect high school seniors with Omaha corporation and opportunities.

Participating companies include Cox Communications, LinkedIn, Nebraska Public Power District, Omaha Public Power District and Mutual of Omaha.

“Conference speakers will talk about what attendees can do to be successful at a company and which degrees will help them on their journey to success,” Gina Ponce, director of Latino community outreach at Bellevue University, said in a released statement. “We want this conference to inspire, empower and help prepare area Latino high school seniors as they embark on their educational next chapter.”

The event will also feature motivational youth speaker Gabe Salazar.

Salazar overcame poverty, gang influence and homelessness to become a successful entrepreneur.

Ponce said in an interview that high school seniors would find it helpful to know what they need to do in order for them to pursue a particular career field.

The conference will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last day to register is Feb. 22. There is no cost for students to participate.

To register, visit bellevue.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GO0ZGL_nS5WZIQp7idvfpQ.

