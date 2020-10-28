Bertha Barber Elementary PTA raising money for playground

The Bertha Barber Elementary Parent Teachers Association is conducting a shoe drive until Nov. 16 to raise funds for a new playground.

The Bertha Barber Elem PTA will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes and drop them off at the Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Rd.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations.

Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa.

Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” Jamie Stoulil, PTA President said in a press release.

“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient,” Stoulil said.

