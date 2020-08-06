BU student speaker tackles career changes, finding right path at commencement

At Bellevue University’s commencement ceremony Saturday, student speaker Jasmine Stephens talked about never giving up, even when something feels impossible.
Stephens graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in health and human performance Saturday at Werner Park.
This wasn’t the first time Stephens has attempted to attend college, as it took 10 years for her to find a career path that was right for her.
“I was struggling deciding what I wanted to do,” she said. “But then I decided to fulfill my dream in becoming an Army officer.”
Stephens attended Basic Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in 2018, where she earned the top ranking in her regiment.
Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Stephens said she was interested in BU to complete her schooling because of its attention to diversity, as well as its military-friendly atmosphere.
“I’m part Asian, and I like that they have a diverse culture and it’s so welcoming,” she said. “They’re accepting of different backgrounds. It made me motivated to finish my degree.”
While attending BU, Stephens was on the dean’s list for six straight terms and graduated with high honors.
On top of maintaining her grades, Stephens was also a student-athlete on the women’s cross country team and has a 5-year-old) son.
Stephens said it was important to maintain a schedule while completing her degree.
“Part of it was having a support system — I have my husband who helped me out this whole time,” she said. “Time management and staying focused is so important. At the end of the day, you see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“If you want the right branch or job, you need to work hard for it. Education has always been my priority, other than my family.”
After graduation, Stephens will look into making a career in the Army and will continue her career as an Active Duty Adjutant General Officer assigned to duty at Grafenwoehr, Germany.
Being the class speaker was something Stephens never expected, though she said it’s “an honor” to be chosen.
“I think it’s a good feeling to have because I’m able to share my story to my peers,” she said. “I want them to know anything can happen. For me, it had taken me 10 years to pursue my goals, and I didn’t give up.”
