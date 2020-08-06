BU student speaker tackles career changes, finding right path at commencement

Stephens said it was important to maintain a schedule while completing her degree.

“Part of it was having a support system — I have my husband who helped me out this whole time,” she said. “Time management and staying focused is so important. At the end of the day, you see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“If you want the right branch or job, you need to work hard for it. Education has always been my priority, other than my family.”

After graduation, Stephens will look into making a career in the Army and will continue her career as an Active Duty Adjutant General Officer assigned to duty at Grafenwoehr, Germany.

Being the class speaker was something Stephens never expected, though she said it’s “an honor” to be chosen.

“I think it’s a good feeling to have because I’m able to share my story to my peers,” she said. “I want them to know anything can happen. For me, it had taken me 10 years to pursue my goals, and I didn’t give up.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.