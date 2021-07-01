City of Bellevue to open first Heartland B-Cycle location

The City of Bellevue will host a kickoff event for the city’s first Heartland B-Cycle location at 9 a.m. on July 14 at the Twin Creek trailhead.

The Twin Creek Trailhead is located near 36th Street and Raynor Parkway and the event will feature a brief ceremony and demonstrations of the B-cycle program.

According to a press release from the City of Bellevue, this project was a joint effort between the city and the Papio-Missouri River NRD, with some additional funding provided by the Bellevue Community Foundation.

As part of its Complete Streets Policy, the City of Bellevue partnered with Heartland Bike Share for a bicycle sharing program that will help conserve natural resources while encouraging active transportation and providing recreational opportunities to residents and visitors.

The Twin Creek Trailhead (commonly known as the Culver’s Trailhead) was chosen as the location for this inaugural location due to the opportunity to encourage cycling and trail usage near the convergence of the West Papio and Keystone trails.

The B-cycle station at this location will join three existing stations along the West Papio Trail and would extend the network eastward in Sarpy County.

This B-cycle station will open to the public immediately after the kickoff event.

