The Bellevue Police Department will host the fourth annual Cops and Bobbers fishing event from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 12.

The event will be held at VFW Post 10727 located on Gilmore Lake Road in Bellevue.

Bellevue youth ages 4-12 will fish with BPD officers.

Bait, tackle and poles will be provided.

This is limited to the first 40 respondents. Masks are strongly encouraged to be worn. Sign up at bit.ly/2QDf9rR.

