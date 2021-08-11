Cornerstone Christian to open school in Guatemala

Cornerstone Christian School is set to begin the process of building a new school in Guatemala.

This is the second international campus for Cornerstone, the first was built in Malawi in 2019.

Teri Lynn Schrag, Cornerstone’s superintendent, said Cornerstone was at first going to build a school in northern India but changed course on April 25.

“At 1:15 in the afternoon, God said Guatemala,” Schrag said.

She said Cornerstone does still intend to build a school at some point in Northern India but Guatemala is now the focus.

Schrag said she consulted with a local pastor from the Fraternidad Cristiana Church in Bellevue, to see if he had any connections in Guatemala that Cornerstone could partner with.

The pastor just so happened to have the connections Cornerstone needed in the form of his sister and her husband, who are both Guatemalan.

“Her husband is a pastor in San Luis, and she has always wanted to start a school and she just finished her masters about two years ago in psychology,” Schrag said.