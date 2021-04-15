Cornhusker Road to close from 181st to 188th

On Monday, April 19, a stretch of Cornhusker Road in western Sarpy County will close for construction.

Cornhusker Road, from 181st Street to 188th Street, will be widened to three lanes and paved. This closure is expected to last through the end of the year.

During the project, 181st Street and Camelback Avenue will remain open. Drivers should use caution in and out of the construction zone. See the attached map for a suggested alternate route.

This roadwork is part of the CONNECTSarpy – West Sarpy road program, which is improving safety and connectivity in western Sarpy County.

To view a map of all the projects in this area, connectsarpy.com.