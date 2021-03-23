Facebook announces 2021 Community Action Grant winners

On March 18, the Facebook Papillion Data Center announced 18 local nonprofits and schools whom will receive a Community Action Grant.

The Facebook Community Action Grants program was created to address needs in Sarpy County, putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off and improving STEM education.

This is the second year that Sarpy County nonprofits and schools have been eligible for the grant program.

The full list of recipients is a follows:

Bellevue East High School: $12,750

This grant will purchase equipment to improve STEM education across multiple courses including biology and physics.

Bellevue Public Schools: $8,000

This grant will fund the purchase of additional learning robots to enable the participation of an entire classroom.

Bellevue Public Schools: $15,000

This grant will purchase learning robots to expand STEM programming through coding and math exercises.

Bellevue West High School: $1,000