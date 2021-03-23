Facebook announces 2021 Community Action Grant winners

On March 18, the Facebook Papillion Data Center announced 18 local nonprofits and schools whom will receive a Community Action Grant.
The Facebook Community Action Grants program was created to address needs in Sarpy County, putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off and improving STEM education.
This is the second year that Sarpy County nonprofits and schools have been eligible for the grant program.
The full list of recipients is a follows:
Bellevue East High School: $12,750
This grant will purchase equipment to improve STEM education across multiple courses including biology and physics.
Bellevue Public Schools: $8,000
This grant will fund the purchase of additional learning robots to enable the participation of an entire classroom.
Bellevue Public Schools: $15,000
This grant will purchase learning robots to expand STEM programming through coding and math exercises.
Bellevue West High School: $1,000
This grant will fund a collaborative STEAM project resulting in a mosaic.
Birchcrest Elementary School, Bellevue Public Schools: $3,000
This grant will offer elementary students exposure to STEAM experiments based in agriculture.
Fontenelle Forest: $7,200
This grant will fund technology to create, deliver and support virtual STEM education programs.
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska: $5,000
This grant will support programming for middle school girls in Sarpy County through core pillars of STEM, outdoor experiences, life skills and entrepreneurship.
Gretna High School: $20,000
This grant will fund technology and equipment to increase exposure to STEM programming and eSports for hundreds of students.
La Vista Community Foundation: $15,000
This grant will provide greater wireless internet availability in parks, sports complexes and other public spaces in the City of La Vista.
Logan Fontenelle Middle School: $2,750
This grant will support the Logan Middle School robotics teams with new robotics upgrades and equipment.
Omaha STEM Ecosystem: $6,000
This grant will fund the technology needed to maintain and enhance the newly-launched STEM Community Platform (stemplatform.org).
Papillion La Vista Community Schools: $50,000
This grant will expand STEM programming for thousands of students by providing additional robotics capabilities for the Papillion La Vista School District.
Sarpy County Museum: $4,200
This grant will foster community connection by utilizing technology to support the museum’s mission of preserving, protecting and promoting the rich history of Sarpy County.
Springfield Platteview Community Schools: $44,500
Three separate grants will allow the district to expand its STEAM curriculum through the purchase of graphing calculators, a Music Lab Workstation and a new laser engraver with related technology.
Twin Ridge Elementary School, Bellevue Public Schools: $10,000
This grant will expand STEM programming through the purchase of learning robots for the benefit of the entire school’s 275 students.
Sarpy Community YMCA: $5,600