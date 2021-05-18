Gross Catholic High School breaks ground on innovation center

Gross Catholic High School is one step closer to realizing its vison for a innovative space for its students.

After a groundbreaking ceremony on May 14, Gross Catholic will begin a major academic renovation with the addition of a new Innovation Center.

The center is entirely funded through donations, the $1.95 million project is phase one of a series of upgrades to the school’s academic wing.

Gross Catholic President Dorothy Ostrowski said in an interview that the innovation center has been on the horizon for around two years.

“We started fundraising for it about a year ago, and then things began in earnest,” Ostrowski said. “We have been on a very tight timeframe but it is just wonderful we are able to do it.”

The renovation will transform unused spaces, like the former home economics room, into a hub for collaborative and interdisciplinary learning.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot Innovation Center, located in the center of the academic wing, will look to enhance resources and learning opportunities for all subject areas and extra circulars.