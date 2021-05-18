Gross Catholic High School breaks ground on innovation center

Gross Catholic High School is one step closer to realizing its vison for a innovative space for its students.
After a groundbreaking ceremony on May 14, Gross Catholic will begin a major academic renovation with the addition of a new Innovation Center.
The center is entirely funded through donations, the $1.95 million project is phase one of a series of upgrades to the school’s academic wing.
Gross Catholic President Dorothy Ostrowski said in an interview that the innovation center has been on the horizon for around two years.
“We started fundraising for it about a year ago, and then things began in earnest,” Ostrowski said. “We have been on a very tight timeframe but it is just wonderful we are able to do it.”
The renovation will transform unused spaces, like the former home economics room, into a hub for collaborative and interdisciplinary learning.
The nearly 10,000-square-foot Innovation Center, located in the center of the academic wing, will look to enhance resources and learning opportunities for all subject areas and extra circulars.
The space was designed for a team atmosphere with furniture and technology that is movable so that it can be more easily rearranged than a typical classroom. It also has the functionality to serve as multiple rooms or it can open as one large space.
Gross Catholic Principal Paulette Neuhalfen said in a press release, “We have a really driven group of students who are involved in robotics, engineering, eSports and cybersecurity. This space will also make room for our Academic Academies that launch this fall. The Innovation Center will create a collaborative learning space for our all students and faculty.”
The new Innovation Center was designed for students and, in part, by students.
Several of Gross Catholic’s engineering students were invited to help with the renovation plans. They attended weekly architectural and construction meetings giving their input on what they would like to see and spoke up when they thought an idea would not work.
The students also had a hand in choosing furniture and floor plans. Junior Jeff Treu was one of the students involved in the planning process. Treu said in a press release, “It gave me a sense of importance and pride to deliver what the students want out of the new space.”
Treu was one of two students who got to participate in the groundbreaking in the form of sledgehammers hitting a standing wall on May 14.
Construction on the new Innovation Center began in mid-April, and is scheduled to be completed in mid-August, before the start of the 2021–2022 school year.