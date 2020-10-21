Jewell Park to be closed for deer hunt

Jewell Park will be host to a controlled archery deer hunt beginning Oct. 31.

This is the 10th consecutive year for this hunt at Jewell Park.

The hunt will take place over nine consecutive days beginning on Oct. 31 and will run through Dec. 8.

For those nine days, the wooded portion of the park will be closed to all persons except those authorized to hunt.

The dog park and the cemetery will remain open to the public.

The Bellevue Police Department is asking the community to call 911 to report any persons accessing the park through the yard or other areas.

The hunters might be seen coming to the park early in the morning, coming and going around lunchtime and leaving the area at dusk.

The community might see deer stands that were placed by authorized hunters.

These deer stands are personal property and should not be disturbed.

Those with questions and concerns can contact Lt Kurt Stroeher at 402-682-6604, or Sgt. Don Pleiss at 402-682-6624.

