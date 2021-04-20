 Skip to main content
KidSpeak: Avery Elementary
This week, we asked  sixth grade students from Avery Elementary School, ”What is the best thing about being a kid?” Here is a sample of  what they said:

You don’t have to buy food and stuff. And you also don’t have to go to war if there is one.

Carson Mitchell
The best thing about being a kid is discovering/learning new things.

Julian Ibarra
The best thing about being a kid is that you don’t have to worry about the stressful things like adults. Kids don’t pay bills, pay taxes, or even go to work. That is what I like about being a kid.

Quinton Blackson
The best thing about being a kid is that you don’t have to worry about all the stressful things you see adults go through. Like paying things and working.

Natalee Anderson
The best thing being a kid is that you get to enjoy your childhood and you can play as much as you want.

Adriana Banderas
The best thing about being a kid is living in the moment and having fun.

Abbie Horton
The best thing about being a young kid is that you really don’t have to do much instead of going to school and doing chores. And you don’t really have to pay for your food, taxes, and phone bills.

Noheli Guzman Cardenas
The best thing about being a kid is that you have a lot of energy and you don’t pay rent or taxes. You can have fun playing outside with your friends, and you get to play video games without people telling you to stop. Gavin Barnes
The best thing about being a kid is that your parents already pay for rent and do taxes and pay for your food and clothes, so you can keep the money you earn and don’t have to spend it on those things right away.

Ashlynn Erickson
