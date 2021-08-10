Aug.24

Bellevue University employees, families, partners and supporters are all invited to attend an open house event that will be held from 3-6:30 p.m., on the University's main campus in Bellevue. This event is also open to the community.

The event will shine a light on a number of enhancements and updates made to University facilities in recent months, including:

Military Veteran Services Center Tour at 3 p.m. (2108 Harvell Circle)

Harper Family Integrated Technology Lab Tour at 4 p.m. (inside the Margre H. Durham Student Center, 1008 Bruin Blvd.)

Sustainability Learning Lab Grand Opening & Tour at 5 p.m. (behind the R. Joe Dennis Learning Center, 1004 Bruin Blvd.)

Bruin Village Student Housing Ribbon Cutting at 6 p.m. (1805 Lloyd St.)

Self-guided tours are also planned.

Attendees can pick up an easy-to-follow map and guide at any of the stops above or inside the Student Center.

Free parking is also available for outside guests and family members.

Do you have an event or announcement for Looking Ahead? Email details to austin.plourde@bellevueleader.com. There is no cost. The deadline is 3 p.m. the Friday preceding Wednesday publication.