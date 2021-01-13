Luring SpaceCom to Offutt: Nebraska sweetens pot with $107 million in public, private aid

“I think there’s quite a bit of enthusiasm for it,” Stinner said. “It’s building a tax base for the state of Nebraska.”

Offutt is competing with five other communities to be the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command: Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Patrick Air Force Base, Florida; Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama; and the former Kelly Air Force Base in Texas.

U.S. Space Command was first established in 1985 in Colorado Springs. In 2002, the functions of the formerly independent command were folded into Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command as part of a military reorganization. In 2019, Space Command was reestablished as a separate command, with a temporary headquarters in Colorado Springs until a permanent location is selected.

SpaceCom is expected to bring about 1,400 jobs to the base that lands the headquarters, plus possibly thousands of extra support jobs by defense contractors.

The Offutt team included the $107 million funding offer as part of the virtual presentation it made to an Air Force site selection committee Dec. 22. For competitive reasons, its leaders declined to confirm the financial details until late last week.