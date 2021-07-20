 Skip to main content
MCF accepting online grant applications
Midlands Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations. Grants are limited to organizations that provide services in the foundation’s geographic area of Sarpy and Cass counties.

All grant applications and supporting materials should be submitted online. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Visit midlandscommunity.org for specific guidelines and for a link to the online application. For more information, call 402-991-8027.

The foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education and has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education, and human services. It does not provide grants for direct aid to individuals/families, religious programs, political organizations or projects, and dinners, tickets or conferences.

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.

