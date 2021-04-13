 Skip to main content
Medicine drop set for April 24
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, DEA, Hy-Vee and Papillion Sanitation will partner to sponsor a medicine drop event April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drop off expired or unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medicine for free. No questions asked.

Needles, syringes and aerosol containers will not be accepted.

The drop will occur in the Shadow Lake Hy-Vee parking lot, 72nd Street and Highway 370.

For more information, contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-2288.

