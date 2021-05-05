Midlands Community Foundation awards more than $115k in local grants

• TeamMates Mentoring Program of Bellevue — $2,500.

• Tri City Food Pantry — $7,000.

“Midlands Community Foundation is proud to be able to provide this much-needed financial support to these non-profit organizations so that they can continue to provide vital programs and services to the residents of Sarpy and Cass counties," said Tonee Gay, Executive Director.

This is the second of two grant distributions for Midlands Community Foundation’s fiscal year. The next grant deadline will be Aug. 1, with funds distributed in October.

Through its grants program, Midlands Community Foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education. The Foundation has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education, and human services.

The mission of the Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.