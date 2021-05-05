Midlands Community Foundation awards more than $115k in local grants

Midlands Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $115,654 to 36 non-profit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass counties. MCF hosted a Zoom grant reception where the recipients were able to share their stories, including:
• Angels Among Us — $3,000.
• Arts for All — $2,200.
• Assure Women’s Center — $4,000.
• Autism Action Partnership — $3,000.
• Banister’s Leadership Academy — $2,500.
• Bellevue Little Theatre — $3,260.
• Bike Walk Nebraska — $4,000.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands — $1,500.
• Cass County CASA — $3,000.
• Dragon Football Booster Club — $1,425.
• Elmwood Senior Center — $3,500.
• First Responders Foundation — $5,000.
• Fontenelle Forest — $3,000.
• Gretna Band Parents — $1,200.
• Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy — $5,535.
• Justice for Our Neighbors dba Immigrant Legal Center — $2,500.
• The Life House — $3,000.
• Lift Up Sarpy County — $2,500.
• Little Giants Foundation — $1,000.
• The Lofte Association — $4,000.
• Martin Graves, Bellevue American Legion Post 339 — $4,000.
• Mercy Housing Midwest — $3,000.
• Merrymakers Association — $2,500.
• Mosaic in Omaha — $4,000.
• Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries — $5,300.
• Omaha Conservatory of Music — $2,500.
• Papillion LaVista Community Theatre — $1,500.
• Papillion LaVista Schools Foundation — $5,000.
• Plattsmouth Conservancy, Inc. — $1,500.
• Plattsmouth Police Department — $5,234.
• Project Pink’d — $5,000 ($2,500 MCF; $2,500 match from Auntie Em’s Angels Fund).
• Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Foundation — $2,000.
• Share A Fare — $2,500.
• Special Olympics Nebraska — $3,000.
• TeamMates Mentoring Program of Bellevue — $2,500.
• Tri City Food Pantry — $7,000.
“Midlands Community Foundation is proud to be able to provide this much-needed financial support to these non-profit organizations so that they can continue to provide vital programs and services to the residents of Sarpy and Cass counties," said Tonee Gay, Executive Director.
This is the second of two grant distributions for Midlands Community Foundation’s fiscal year. The next grant deadline will be Aug. 1, with funds distributed in October.
Through its grants program, Midlands Community Foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education. The Foundation has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education, and human services.
The mission of the Midlands Community Foundation is to benefit the diverse needs of the Sarpy and Cass county communities by providing financial support, involvement and service.