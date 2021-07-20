Multi-sport Chieftain eyeing senior season breakouts

After a productive junior season on the court and on the diamond, Paul Schuyler of Bellevue East looks to cap off his multi-sport high school career with big senior seasons in the upcoming months.

As a junior, Schuyler was the varsity basketball team’s fourth-leading scorer with an average of 6.3 points per game. That number doesn’t exactly pop off the page but keep in mind two of the top three Chieftain scorers in Dige Dige and Ater Louis have departed via graduation, ad that leaves plenty of scoring for Schuyler to fill.

The upcoming senior was also the squad’s leading passer last year averaging almost three assists per game, Schuyler will surely match or exceed that number this upcoming season with more experience under his belt.

Not only does Schuyler excel on the hardwood, he’s an exceptional slugging shortstop for the Chieftains during the spring seasons. Schuyler boasted an eye-popping .455 batting average in the 2020-21 season with 13 doubles, one triple and one home run over the course of 30 games. He also has great speed on the base paths, Schuyler had the second-most stolen bases for the Chieftains with 11.