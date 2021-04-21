New hours for Sarpy County Treasurers Office

Starting Monday, the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Since last May, the office hours have been 7a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Treasurer’s Office is returning to normal county business hours in an effort to address wait times.

“Our new hours will allow our entire staff to help customers the entire time we’re open, rather than staffing in shifts, which limits the number of people we can have helping people,” Tracy Jones, interim county treasurer, said in a released statement. “We expect this change to make our operations much more efficient and will help reduce wait times as much as possible.”

The treasurer's office is located at the 1102 Building at 1102 E. 1st Street in Papillion.

The treasurer’s office is responsible for motor vehicle titling and plates, boat titling and registrations, real estate taxes and special assessments.

Before visiting the office, people are encouraged to see if the service they need is available online:

• Renew vehicle registration: https://www.nebraska.gov/dmv/vtr/start.cgi

• Pay property taxes: https://apps.sarpy.gov/PayTax/

• Other online services offered by the Treasurer: Sarpy.gov/Treasurer

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.