Omaha Public Schools makes progress on Forest Station Elementary

Forest Station Elementary, the newest Omaha Public Schools building in Bellevue, should see construction wrap up by the end of the year.
The school’s construction is tentatively set to be completed in December 2021/January 2022, and the school is scheduled to open for students in the fall for the 2022–2023 school year.
The total budget for the Forest Station Elementary School project is $21.3 million, designed and built by Kenneth Hahn Architects and Hausman Construction. Forest Station Elementary is located at the intersection of Fort Crook and Childs Roads and will be on the west side of the street.
According to an early proposal from OPS, the school is dubbed Forest Station Elementary School because of its close proximity to Fontenelle Forest and nearby trains.
School colors will be dark green, white and tan. The school's mascot will be an owl, a bird that represents wisdom, knowledge and "great thinkers," the proposal said.
The building features several spaces that have a practical function to them such as the learning stairs, which will function as an alternative classroom location.
According to bond.ops.org, Forest Station Elementary will have capacity for 600 students when completed.
Brad Boganowski, construction supervisor for Omaha Public Schools, said some residents in the Bellevue community might question why an OPS school is being built in Bellevue.
"We are such an urban district, we don't have any more space," he said. “If you look around at the real estate that is open and available that's in the district, we have very little if any that can accommodate certain schools."
Boganowski said the district is also trying to relieve some pressure off of other OPS elementary schools in the area that are close to or already over capacity. Schools that are over capacity have sometimes had to resort to using portables to accommodate the overflow of students.
Boganowski said OPS had made a serious commitment to get rid of portables.
"You go into them and yeah, from the inside they can fool you, but you are still separated and have that separated feeling from the rest of the school," he said.
The construction being completed now revolves around exterior and interior finishes, site concrete finishes and window installations.
A portion of Chandler View Elementary’s eastern boundary and a portion of Gomez Heritage Elementary’s southern boundary will become the Forrest Station Elementary School boundaries.
R.M. Marrs Middle School will be the assigned middle school, meaning that most students who attend Forest Station Elementary will then attend Marrs Middle.
Projects are underway at 16 locations throughout Omaha Public Schools as part of the district's $409 million Phase 2 Bond Program, voted on and approved in 2018.