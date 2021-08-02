Omaha Public Schools makes progress on Forest Station Elementary

"We are such an urban district, we don't have any more space," he said. “If you look around at the real estate that is open and available that's in the district, we have very little if any that can accommodate certain schools."

Boganowski said the district is also trying to relieve some pressure off of other OPS elementary schools in the area that are close to or already over capacity. Schools that are over capacity have sometimes had to resort to using portables to accommodate the overflow of students.

Boganowski said OPS had made a serious commitment to get rid of portables.

"You go into them and yeah, from the inside they can fool you, but you are still separated and have that separated feeling from the rest of the school," he said.

The construction being completed now revolves around exterior and interior finishes, site concrete finishes and window installations.

A portion of Chandler View Elementary’s eastern boundary and a portion of Gomez Heritage Elementary’s southern boundary will become the Forrest Station Elementary School boundaries.

R.M. Marrs Middle School will be the assigned middle school, meaning that most students who attend Forest Station Elementary will then attend Marrs Middle.

Projects are underway at 16 locations throughout Omaha Public Schools as part of the district's $409 million Phase 2 Bond Program, voted on and approved in 2018.

