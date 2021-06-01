Sarpy County Board halts appointment of new treasurer in light of judge's order

The Sarpy County Board has tabled a resolution to appoint a new county treasurer after a judge issued an order in a legal challenge filed by the ousted treasurer.
A judge ruled Thursday that the board cannot name a permanent replacement until after the resolution of a suit filed by former Treasurer Brian Zuger, who the board voted to remove in April.
The board was set to appoint Tracy Jones, who is now the interim treasurer, to the post. Jones would serve the remainder of Zuger’s term, which was to end in January 2023.
In a press release Friday, county officials announced that they are tabling the resolution in light of the judge’s order.
Zuger filed the suit against the board on April 12, the day before the board held a hearing and subsequently voted to remove Zuger from his post.
The hearing stemmed from an audit by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts that found Zuger’s office had miscalculated tax payments to school districts, made inaccurate financial reconciliations and had a patchwork system of bookkeeping.
Zuger, who was elected in 2018, alleges in his suit that the board does not have the authority to oust him and that the proper venue is the court system.
He has argued that he inherited the problems from the previous treasurer. County officials said Zuger failed to remedy the issues in a timely manner even as he was aware of them.
The next hearing in Zuger’s suit is scheduled for Aug. 6.
The County Board is considering its legal options, according to a county press release.
Jones will continue to serve as interim treasurer until all legal matters are resolved, officials said.
