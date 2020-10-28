Second round of landlord financial assistance available

The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency is accepting a second round of applications for financial assistance from landlords in Cass, Sarpy and Washington counties impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The landlord assistance program is an effort to help prevent evictions of low-to-moderate income renters impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and is the result of a partnership with the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council. Financial assistance will be distributed through a Community CARES Grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The grant includes $800,000 for direct statewide landlord assistance, for which MAPA is responsible for distributing $100,000. In addition, MAPA secured another $68,000 in philanthropic funding for the program.
Eligible landlords are those who have documented financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lease to low-to-moderate income tenants. Landlords must meet both criteria in order to participate. MAPA will distribute CARES funds to recoup lost rent or utility payments due to a tenant’s inability to provide a full payment after his or her employment was compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CARES financial assistance may be allocated to landlords in one of two forms, or in a combination of both. Regardless, landlords are only eligible for up to $10,000 in the form of a straight grant (no personal cash match or payback is necessary).
Landlords may apply for up to $2,500 in direct assistance to recoup lost funding as a result of the economic impacts of COVID-19. Otherwise, landlords may apply for up to $10,000 for minor rental unit rehabilitation. If both forms of aid are needed, it is possible to apply for up to $2,500 in direct assistance and request additional funding for minor unit repairs, not to exceed $10,000 total.
Funding is available on a per-landlord basis, not per-unit. For example, landlords cannot apply for multiple $10,000 grants to address several units; only one rental unit per landlord can be assisted with this program. A unit is defined as a rental property that is tied to one address.
Applications must be submitted to MAPA by Nov. 8.
Obtain a copy of the application or more information at tinyurl.com/MAPA-Landlord-Assistance or contact Ryan Ossell, MAPA Community Development Associate Planner at rossell@mapacog.org or 402-444-6866, ext. 3218.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!