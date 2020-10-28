Second round of landlord financial assistance available

The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency is accepting a second round of applications for financial assistance from landlords in Cass, Sarpy and Washington counties impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The landlord assistance program is an effort to help prevent evictions of low-to-moderate income renters impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and is the result of a partnership with the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council. Financial assistance will be distributed through a Community CARES Grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The grant includes $800,000 for direct statewide landlord assistance, for which MAPA is responsible for distributing $100,000. In addition, MAPA secured another $68,000 in philanthropic funding for the program.

Eligible landlords are those who have documented financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lease to low-to-moderate income tenants. Landlords must meet both criteria in order to participate. MAPA will distribute CARES funds to recoup lost rent or utility payments due to a tenant’s inability to provide a full payment after his or her employment was compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.