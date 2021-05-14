Werner Park removes mask requirement

Face masks will no longer be a requirement inside Werner Park during games and events at the facility as of today.

The decision comes on the heels of updated health and safety protocols received by Werner Park from Major League Baseball on May 13.

Part of the updated protocols allow for facilities that house MiLB teams to follow local health and safety policies as they relate to games and events at their facility.

As a result, and in line with current Nebraska and Sarpy County policies, face masks will no longer be a requirement at Werner Park events, including the NSAA Class B State Baseball games to be played at Werner Park beginning May 15, as well as the Omaha Storm Chaser and Union Omaha home games and special events.

Fans will still be required to wear a mask while entering the ballpark and while inside any fully-enclosed space inside Werner Park.

All other current safety protocols at Werner Park, including the clear bag policy, cashless transactions and increased cleaning remain in effect. To review all current and updated COVID-19 policies at Werner Park, visit the COVID-19 page on omahastormchasers.com or unionomaha.com.