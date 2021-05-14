Werner Park removes mask requirement

Face masks will no longer be a requirement inside Werner Park during games and events at the facility as of today.
The decision comes on the heels of updated health and safety protocols received by Werner Park from Major League Baseball on May 13.
Part of the updated protocols allow for facilities that house MiLB teams to follow local health and safety policies as they relate to games and events at their facility.
As a result, and in line with current Nebraska and Sarpy County policies, face masks will no longer be a requirement at Werner Park events, including the NSAA Class B State Baseball games to be played at Werner Park beginning May 15, as well as the Omaha Storm Chaser and Union Omaha home games and special events.
Fans will still be required to wear a mask while entering the ballpark and while inside any fully-enclosed space inside Werner Park.
All other current safety protocols at Werner Park, including the clear bag policy, cashless transactions and increased cleaning remain in effect. To review all current and updated COVID-19 policies at Werner Park, visit the COVID-19 page on omahastormchasers.com or unionomaha.com.
Werner Park will continue to have seating options available for fans to achieve social distancing. To discuss these options, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at 402-738-5100.
The Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on May 25 to begin a 12-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians and Iowa Cubs from May 25 to June 6. Single game tickets for all games through June are currently on sale and can be purchased online at omahastormchasers.com or by calling the Werner Park ticket office at 402-738-5100.
Union Omaha returns to Werner Park on June 12 against New England Revolution II. Single match tickets for all June home matches are currently on sale and can be purchased online at unionomaha.com or by calling the Werner Park ticket office at 402-738-5100.