BU soccer adds four more athletes to 2021 class

Mark Heath-Preston, the head coach of Bellevue University’s men’s soccer team, recently announced that four more athletes will be joining the 2021 recruiting class after signing their letters of intent to play for the Bruins.

The four new additions are Noor Hassan out of Omaha Central high school, Alex Jacobs of Papillion-La Vista South and two transfers in Daniel Gornell from Oral Roberts and Jake Cover from Fort Hays State.

Hassan is an Omaha native that plays midfield exceptionally well. He was twice named Nebraska All-state and appeared in all 15 games last year for Central, finishing with one goal and one assist.

Jacobs, the former Papio South Titan, is also coming off an impressive senior season with five goals and five assists. Jacobs also played club soccer for the Nebraska Futbol Club, NFC, when they won three straight state championships from 2019-2021.

The former golden eagle, Gornell, is another nice addition to the Bellevue midfield. The Omaha native played high school for Millard West before red-shirting at ORU. Gornell notched 11 goals and 24 assists during his time at Millard West and also competed for Sporting Omaha Futbol Club, winning a SOFC player of the year award.