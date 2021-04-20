Chieftains humbled during Metro conference tournament

Coming off a tough loss to the state’s top-ranked Millard South Patriots last Wednesday, the Bellevue East Chieftains had much higher hopes for this year’s 2021 Metro conference tournament results.
The #13 seeded Chieftains first round matchup of the Metro conference tournament took place at Millard North on Thursday, April 15, against the hosting Mustangs. Despite holding Millard North to only two runs, something that has only been done to them twice this year, Bellevue East couldn’t get anything going offensively and were shut out 2-0.
Blake Urwin was on the bump for the Chieftains and pitched exceptionally well as he went for six innings with one earned run, four hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Jason Bishop and Cooper Cicirello each had one hit.
Following their first round loss, Bellevue East then traveled to play Papillion-La Vista South on their home field for a damp, rainy consolation matchup on Friday, April 16. Thankfully the Chieftains’ offensive woes were shaken off early as Bellevue East was the first to draw blood with a run in the top of the first.
However that 1-0 lead wouldn’t last long, PLVS is known for their bats and they definitely brought them on Friday as the Titans answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 3-1. The Titans then exploded for six more runs in the third as Bellevue East was unable to score until the top of the sixth which was seemingly too late.
The rainy day called for a sloppy game as the Chieftains ended with four runs on six hits with three errors as PLVS finished with five of their own. Landen Johnson drew the start for Bellevue East in the loss as he pitched for 2.1 innings, giving up nine hits and five earned runs with three strikeouts. Shortstop Paul Schuyler came in for relief and finished with 3.2 innings pitched and gave up one earned run on three hits and three balls alongside one strikeout.
Bellevue East was eliminated from the Metro conference tournament after both losses and now sits with a 6-11 record on the season. Their next matchup is slated for Monday, April 19, against a struggling Nebraska City team so look for the Chieftains to bounce back in a big way before hosting Hastings on Tuesday, April 20.