Chieftains humbled during Metro conference tournament

Coming off a tough loss to the state’s top-ranked Millard South Patriots last Wednesday, the Bellevue East Chieftains had much higher hopes for this year’s 2021 Metro conference tournament results.

The #13 seeded Chieftains first round matchup of the Metro conference tournament took place at Millard North on Thursday, April 15, against the hosting Mustangs. Despite holding Millard North to only two runs, something that has only been done to them twice this year, Bellevue East couldn’t get anything going offensively and were shut out 2-0.

Blake Urwin was on the bump for the Chieftains and pitched exceptionally well as he went for six innings with one earned run, four hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Jason Bishop and Cooper Cicirello each had one hit.

Following their first round loss, Bellevue East then traveled to play Papillion-La Vista South on their home field for a damp, rainy consolation matchup on Friday, April 16. Thankfully the Chieftains’ offensive woes were shaken off early as Bellevue East was the first to draw blood with a run in the top of the first.