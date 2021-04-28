Chieftains split weekend games, snap five-game skid

Bellevue East’s varsity baseball team recently snapped a five-game losing streak after beating Elkhorn North on April 23, but then lost to the Millard North Mustangs on April 24, to split their weekend contests.

The Chieftains dropped last Wednesday’s contest against Omaha Westside 8-1 to lose five games in a row since April 15, but bounced back on Friday with the win.

The Chieftains’ lone run against Westside was batted in by Cooper Cicirello who finished with one RBI on two hits. Bellevue East’s Blake Urwin pitched a complete seven-inning game and allowed seven earned runs.

Bellevue East’s streak-snapping win came against Elkhorn North on April 23, but it didn’t come easily as the contest went into extra innings. The Chieftains earned an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second but the Wolves answered with five of their own in the bottom of the third. Bellevue East then dropped four in the fourth and one in the fifth before Elkhorn North tied it up in the bottom of the fifth.

Another run wouldn’t be scored until the Chieftains’ finally sent one across the plate in the top of the eighth. Bellevue East hit .324 as a team and finished with an 8-7 win on 12 hits and only two errors.