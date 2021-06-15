 Skip to main content
Chieftains’ summer legion team snags two wins over weekend
Chieftains’ summer legion team snags two wins over weekend

The Bellevue East Chieftains legion team, Hike Real Estate, hosted five other schools for the DJ’s Dugout seniors invite at Roddy Field over the weekend of Friday, June 11.

The Bellevue East squad snagged two wins over the weekend tournament and also acquired some award mentions in the process. Seniors Paul Schuyler and Jason Bishop earned the World Herald’s All-Nebraska baseball team honorable honors

Game one for the hosted tournament took place Friday night against Plattsmouth in a tough first-round loss. The Chieftains struggled to find any offense as Hike was shut out under the lights in an 8–0 loss to Plattsmouth.

Day two of the senior invite was more fortunate for Bellevue East as they bounced back with a 7–5 win over Omaha North on Saturday. Jake Eltiste led the way at the plate with three hits, two doubles and one RBI. Landen Johnson got the win on the mound for the Chieftains against Omaha North with 6.1 innings pitched, giving up only two earned runs on one hit.

Hike’s third game of the tourney was against Omaha Northwest in a 6–3 hard-fought win. Brett Barton got the starting nod and threw for five complete innings and only allowing two earned runs on two hits, Barton also struck out three batters. Bishop, Eltiste and AJ Lucas all had two hits a piece for the day.

Bellevue East ended the tournament with a consolation loss to the ETC Knights seniors on Sunday, June 13, by a score of 15–6.

