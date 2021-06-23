Dragons' summer legion team performs well in Dakota Classic tourney

The Gretna Dragons’ legion baseball team, Post 216, had been on a five-game win streak prior to their loss to Sioux Falls East in the quarterfinals of the Dakota Classic tournament in South Dakota on Sunday, June 20.

Before heading north for the mid-summer tournament, the Dragons defeated a tough Lincoln Pius X team last Wednesday, 3-1. Their first matchup of the Dakota Classic came against the Post 15 legion 18u team on Friday afternoon. Gretna took their momentum from Omaha up to the tourney and dismantled Post 15 with a 12-0 shutout victory.

Game two of the tourney took place shortly after with a matchup against Brandon Valley Post 131. Gretna actually trailed early in this game before the start of the fifth inning when the Dragons trailed 4-3 before a big three-run inning. The Dragons scored four more in each of the sixth and seventh inning to win 14-6. Caleb Schnell was dominant at the plate with three hits and seven RBIs.

Gretna had only one tournament game on Saturday, June 19, with a matchup against Minnesota’s South Suburban League Chanhassen Post 580 team. The Dragons jumped on top early with two runs in the top of the first and, behind solid defense, left the field with another win 7-3. Chuck Thomas and Brayden Chaney combined for seven innings of work and allowed only two earned runs on seven hits.