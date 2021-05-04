Gretna baseball rides two-game win streak into season finale

The Gretna Dragons’ varsity baseball team has now won two straight games after beating Elkhorn in the Bellevue invite tournament on Friday, April 30, and then beating Omaha Central on Saturday, May 1.

Unfortunately, the Bellevue invite began with a first-round loss to the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs, but the Dragons were able to bounce back in game two against a very talented Elkhorn team. Grant Masters and Hudson Hart both pitched four innings as Gretna and Elkhorn went into extra innings on Friday night. The Dragons prevailed 7-5 after two runs in the top of the eighth inning.

Following the extra inning win over the Antlers on Friday, the Dragons then traveled to play Omaha Central on Saturday, May 1. Although this game didn’t go into extra innings, the one-run victory by Gretna almost disappeared in the bottom of the seventh to the Eagles.

The Dragons had a 12-6 lead entering the bottom of the seventh but Omaha Central put together a nice rally to keep Dragons’ fans on the edge of their seats. Gretna got the third out just in time as the Eagles finished with a five-run seventh-inning and the Dragons walked away with a win. Brayden Chaney did most of the work on the mound, as he pitched for four innings and allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.