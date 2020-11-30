ACMS, GMS host wildly successful food drives

Middle schoolers in the spirit of giving this month went above and beyond for their annual food drives.

Students at Aspen Creek Middle School collected more than 1,284 pounds of food, also presenting the Gretna Neighbors food pantry with a $1,893 check for future expenses.

The ACMS Student Council hosted the drive, challenging students to bring in different items each day: packaged food, quick meals, canned goods and paper goods. Students earned a point for each ounce of food they brought, using the points to vote for the teacher of their choice to compete in a Teacher TurkeyFest Relay, a silly event complete with hula hoops and tiny scooters.

Held Nov. 9-13, the drive culminated on Dollar Day, where each student was challenged to bring in a dollar to donate. Instead, many came in with larger bills, allowing for the large check to be presented to Gretna Neighbors volunteers on Nov. 19.

Gretna Middle School students collected 5,495 pounds of food last week, along with numerous paper goods, toiletries and cleaning supplies.