Adam Thiessen, Gretna City Council, Ward 1

“It’s not an easy issue to solve and I think there has to be some sort of restraint on growth to a certain extent. Otherwise, we’re going to end up with a lot of growing pains later on related to street sizes and things like that.”

Along those lines, Thiessen said future growth will accelerate the GVFD’s transition from a volunteer to paid department.

“That’s going to involve a lot of work,” he said. “It’s an intricate issue to be navigated so that we don’t fall into some of the things that have happened to some of our neighbors. I hope to have a positive impact on that if I get elected.”

Thiessen says he is not a politician, more so considering himself an “anti-politician.”

“Most of my opinions fall pretty Libertarian I suppose,” he said. “Keep government small but make sure what they do is exceptional. Water is probably the most important thing local government does and provides to the community as it’s so important to everything we do.

“The things the local government is involved in needs to be done really well. We want to hire good people with good attitudes toward the people who live in the city. I believe parks and big projects like that could be done with more private-public partnerships. It doesn’t have to be a big tax burden.”

