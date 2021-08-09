Bitterman's bee project earns her prestigious Girl Scouts' Gold Award

The Save the Bees program features information on how her project relates to UN goals addressing climate change, life on land and zero hunger, before going into “take action” projects for Scouts to complete: creating their own gardens and addressing state senators.

A Girl Scout for 11 years, Bitterman said she knew early on that she wanted to go for Gold.

“I had completed the Bronze and Silver awards, the two previous before this one,” she said. “They always had older girls come in and talk to us about the importance of completing this award. Only about 6% of Girl Scouts complete it; it’s very self-driven.”

After essentially three years of work, Bitterman was approved for the award in March. She received her Gold Award during a ceremony on June 19.

“It was definitely overwhelming at the ceremony itself,” Bitterman said. “It was almost three years of work toward this one award that finally kind of paid off. I got to see the conclusion of it and the Gold Award pin itself.

“It also kind of placed in me a development of passion for activism. I want to continue advocacy for environmental issues. I want to incorporate more young girl leader voices for these environmental issues.”

During the ceremony, Bitterman was further recognized with two additional awards: the Pat Meyer Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scout of Distinction Scholarship and the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Tammy Jo Bentley Award.

