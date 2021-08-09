Bitterman's bee project earns her prestigious Girl Scouts' Gold Award

One Gretna girl’s years-long dedication to environmental activism has earned her the highest achievement available in Girl Scouting: the Gold Award.
Emma Bitterman, a 2021 graduate of Gretna High School, learned about the drastic decline in global bee populations during 10th grade biology class.
The statistics sparked a fire in her, presenting itself as a pivotal point in her search for ideas for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.
“We have a garden at my house,” Bitterman said. “I was surprised that this animal I had seen all my life, that helped my parents’ garden, was possibly going to be extinct and was threatened.
“I wanted to take action because it really hit home for me when I was learning about it in class.”
From there, she began looking for a sustainable solution to solve the problem, Bitterman said.
“I spent an entire vacation brainstorming ideas for my Gold Award,” she said. “I think it added up to like, 20 hours. Once I came back, I started organizing my thoughts, networking and contacting people.”
Her project advisor put her in touch with Lauritzen Gardens, where she eventually designed and built a native bee pollinator garden to sustainably address bee habitat loss.
“We met in person at Lauritzen Gardens and discussed plans for how to address this issue,” Bitterman said. “We talked about building a pollinator garden that would focus on bees and would bring awareness to the Omaha and Nebraska communities on the bee population decline that’s happening in our state.
“With their team, I helped design a layout for the garden through the Nebraska State Arboretum, who lent me some designs on how to best landscape the garden.”
Bitterman also utilized resources from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, including statistics on which flowers and plants would be most effective and work best in the space. The garden centers around a bee hotel, a place for solitary bees to make their nest.
After designing the garden, Bitterman created an educational brochure for visitors of Lauritzen Gardens, providing information on bee population decline, the purpose of the garden itself and how to take action in “big and little ways,” she said.
She also put together a Girl Scout “Save the Bees” program that teaches girls of all ages how to act on this issue.
“One of the biggest parts of the Gold Award is to incorporate a more educational aspect,” Bitterman said.
A Girl Scout Ambassador with the Spirit of Nebraska Council, Bitterman is currently one of four Nebraska delegates for the Commission on the Status of Women and the United Nations.
The Save the Bees program features information on how her project relates to UN goals addressing climate change, life on land and zero hunger, before going into “take action” projects for Scouts to complete: creating their own gardens and addressing state senators.
A Girl Scout for 11 years, Bitterman said she knew early on that she wanted to go for Gold.
“I had completed the Bronze and Silver awards, the two previous before this one,” she said. “They always had older girls come in and talk to us about the importance of completing this award. Only about 6% of Girl Scouts complete it; it’s very self-driven.”
After essentially three years of work, Bitterman was approved for the award in March. She received her Gold Award during a ceremony on June 19.
“It was definitely overwhelming at the ceremony itself,” Bitterman said. “It was almost three years of work toward this one award that finally kind of paid off. I got to see the conclusion of it and the Gold Award pin itself.
“It also kind of placed in me a development of passion for activism. I want to continue advocacy for environmental issues. I want to incorporate more young girl leader voices for these environmental issues.”
During the ceremony, Bitterman was further recognized with two additional awards: the Pat Meyer Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scout of Distinction Scholarship and the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Tammy Jo Bentley Award.