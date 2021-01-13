City Council Digest

At its Jan. 5 meeting, the Gretna City Council:

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2073, rezoning Hansen View lots 1 and 2 from transitional agriculture to residential estates with animals.

• Approved and adopted a resolution authorizing the reimbursement of funds by wax of tax anticipation notes or certificates of participation for expenses incurred as related to the City’s park development, community center, swimming pool and ballfields project known as Gretna Crossing Park.

• Approved an interlocal agreement with SID 250 (Willow Park) and SID 251 (Standing Stone) for cost shares of the Highways 6/31 and Bryan Street intersection traffic signal and related improvements. The total project cost is estimated at $700,000 and includes roadwork, with Willow Park contributing $25,000 and Standing Stone contributing $150,000.

The council also approved a sewer rate reduction request and discussed the Properly Assessed Clean Energy program.

The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org

— Rachel George

