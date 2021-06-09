City Council Digest

On June 1, the Gretna Community Development Agency met to approve an amendment to the redevelopment contract for the BDC Commons subdivision, located north of Highway 6/31 and west/southwest of South Bryan Street. The subdivision is expected to house a Fareway grocery store, Casey’s convenience store and, at some point, another business.
The amendment and following resolution authorize the issuance of and provide the terms of a Tax Incremenet Revenue Bond. The TIF funding for the project was approved last year. The bond, good for $1.3 million at zero interest over 15 years, will not go into effect until taxes are paid next year.
Following the CDA meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a conditional use permit to allow a Emerald Lawn & Landscaping to operate in the general commercial zoning district,, generally located on South 204th Street and south of Cornhusker Road.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2085, rezoning the Aspen Creek North Phase 2 subdivision lots 148 to 281 and outlots O through Y from a transitional agriculture zoning district to an R-2 medium density residential zoning district.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2086, adopting the International Resident Code 2018, International Energy Conservation Code 2009 Commercial Provisions only, International Swimming Pool and Spa Code 2018, as may be amended, and amending Gretna Municipal Code Section 9-401.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2087, amending the Transportation Plan within the Gretna Comprehensive Plan Update 2020.
• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2088, authorizing the execution and delivery of a loan contract between the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the City of Gretna in the principal amount of up to $2 million for the purpose of constructing additions and improvements to the wastewater treatment system of the city as clean water project, pledging and hypothecating the revenues and earnings of the combined utilities owned by the city for the payment of said note, and ordering the ordinance published in pamphlet form. The 20-year loan will bear no interest and will help assist with construction of Tiburon Sub-basin Sanitary Sewer Phase 3. The project includes local financing from sewer capital funds and a cost-share contribution from Tiburon Ridge (SID 278.)
• Approved and adopted a resolution to approve the South Sarpy Sewer Agency Fiscal Year 2021–2022 Budget.
• Approved a sewer connection agreement with SID 278 for the Tiburon Ridge North subdivision Lots 1–42 and Outlot A.
• Approved two sewer rate reduction requests.
• Approved a change order return of $13,900.12 and final pay request of $82,994.05 to Compass Utility LLC for Capehart Road improvements.
• Approved a pay request of $34,520.77 to Vrba Construction Inc. for the Gretna North Sub-basin Interceptor Sewer.
• Approved a pay request of $79,473.15 to Vrba Construction Inc. for 192nd Street and Schram Road water main improvements.
• Approved the Mayor’s appointment of Jordan Stabenow as the Planning Commission member representative to the Board of Adjustments.
• Approved three Gretna Crossing Park task orders to JEO Consulting: $37,134.50 for the ballfields and passive park; $69,295.20 for grading, roadway and utilities; and $55,532 for Capehart Road improvements.
The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 15 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.
— Rachel George