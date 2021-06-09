City Council Digest

• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2088, authorizing the execution and delivery of a loan contract between the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the City of Gretna in the principal amount of up to $2 million for the purpose of constructing additions and improvements to the wastewater treatment system of the city as clean water project, pledging and hypothecating the revenues and earnings of the combined utilities owned by the city for the payment of said note, and ordering the ordinance published in pamphlet form. The 20-year loan will bear no interest and will help assist with construction of Tiburon Sub-basin Sanitary Sewer Phase 3. The project includes local financing from sewer capital funds and a cost-share contribution from Tiburon Ridge (SID 278.)