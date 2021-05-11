Construction gets underway at Gretna Crossing Park

A groundbreaking was held May 4 at Gretna Crossing Park.

The massive park project will include the existing fields, trails, a fishing pond, a multi-million dollar aquatics and recreation center and much more.

Grading, roadway and utility work is underway and expected to continue through August 2022. Capehart Road improvements are set to begin in March 2022 and run through November 2022.

Work on the ballfields and passive park will begin later this year in September and continue through April 2023. The community recreation and aquatics facility work will also get underway in September and continue through May 2023.

For more information, visit gretnacrossingpark.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.