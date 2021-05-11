Construction gets underway at Gretna Crossing Park

Mayor Mike Evans, second from left, and City Council members Kara Alexander, Jason Stahr and Bill Proctor break ground at the Gretna Crossing Park site on May 4.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held May 4 at Gretna Crossing Park. From left, Pat Phelan with Gretna Public Schools, councilwoman Kara Alexander, Mayor Mike Evans, former mayor Jim Timmerman, city clerk Tammy Tisdall, councilman Jason Stahr and councilman Bill Proctor.
City officials break ground at Gretna Crossing Park on May 4. From left, former city administrator Jeff Kooistra, councilwoman Kara Alexander, Mayor Mike Evans, former mayor Jim Timmerman, councilman Jason Stahr and and councilman Bill Proctor.
From left, Travis Lightle with Gretna Public Schools, councilwoman Kara Alexander, Mayor Mike Evans, councilmen Jason Stahr and Bill Proctor, Pat Phelan with Gretna Public Schools.
Mayor Mike Evans addresses the crowd May 4 at the official Gretna Crossing Park groundbreaking.
A groundbreaking was held May 4 at Gretna Crossing Park.
The massive park project will include the existing fields, trails, a fishing pond, a multi-million dollar aquatics and recreation center and much more.
Grading, roadway and utility work is underway and expected to continue through August 2022. Capehart Road improvements are set to begin in March 2022 and run through November 2022.
Work on the ballfields and passive park will begin later this year in September and continue through April 2023. The community recreation and aquatics facility work will also get underway in September and continue through May 2023.
For more information, visit gretnacrossingpark.com.
