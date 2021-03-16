Controlled burns set for Schramm

Prescribed fires will be conducted at Schramm Park State Recreation Area through the end of April as weather allows.
The fires are part of an ongoing oak woodland restoration project and will help control the spread of invasive plants.
Exact dates of the burns, to be conducted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will depend on conditions.
Affected trails and roads in portions of the park will be marked with signs and closed during the fires.
