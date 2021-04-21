Council denies conditional use permit for proposed Starbucks in Village Square

The Gretna City Council voted 4–0 April 20 in denial of a conditional use permit for a proposed Starbuck’s kiosk in Village Square.

Many area business owners shared letters of concern with city staff leading up to the meeting. While most seemed supportive of a potential Starbucks in the area, concerns primarily focused on safety and potential traffic buildup in the area.

Village Square — home to Pinnacle Bank, the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, Gretna Chiropractic, Love to Learn Childcare and Dollar General, to name a few — is designed for businesses with mostly walk-in traffic, said some.

Others worried that cars stacking up outside of the 10-car designated area would overflow throughout the Village Square parking lot, potentially blocking other businesses and creating traffic dangers so close to two major highways.

The council voted unanimously to deny the conditional use permit for the business, saying it did not meet city permit standards.

