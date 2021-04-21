Council denies conditional use permit for proposed Starbucks in Village Square

The Gretna City Council voted 4–0 April 20 in denial of a conditional use permit for a proposed Starbuck’s kiosk in Village Square.
Many area business owners shared letters of concern with city staff leading up to the meeting. While most seemed supportive of a potential Starbucks in the area, concerns primarily focused on safety and potential traffic buildup in the area.
Village Square — home to Pinnacle Bank, the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, Gretna Chiropractic, Love to Learn Childcare and Dollar General, to name a few — is designed for businesses with mostly walk-in traffic, said some.
Others worried that cars stacking up outside of the 10-car designated area would overflow throughout the Village Square parking lot, potentially blocking other businesses and creating traffic dangers so close to two major highways.
The council voted unanimously to deny the conditional use permit for the business, saying it did not meet city permit standards.
Also at its April 20 meeting, the council:
• Tabled a public hearing and related rezoning ordinance (Ordinance 2082) related to a potential conditional use permit to allow Emerald Lawn & Landscape to operate in the general commercial zoning district, generally located on South 204th Street and south of Cornhusker Road.
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to R-2 residential for Aspen Creek North Phase 2, including 133 lots and 11 outlots, generally located at the northeast corner of 192nd Street and Lincoln Road.
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2081, extending the city’s exterritorial jurisdiction over and rezoning to a flex space zoning district and a portion of the Double “S” development Lot 1 and the adjoining right-of-way.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2084, issuing a refund of the general obligation bonds refunding bonds, Series 2016.
• Approved the mayor’s appointment of Tammy Tisdall as treasurer.
• Awarded a $1,739,706 bid to Ruff Grading for the 2021 Gretna Crossing Park grading improvements.
• Approved Thiele Geotech’s proposal for Gretna Crossing Park material testing services. The total estimated cost for testing services is $49,216.
• Gave authorization to use $30,000 from the Water Capital Reserve Account for Well #4 emergency repairs.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 4 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.