Council hears North Park update proposal

The first piece in a string of updates scheduled for North Park will be pushed back a year.
At its March 2 meeting, the Gretna City Council was expected to discuss approval of a $45,968 replacement of the 3-bay swing area with new swings and ground padding at North Park.
Instead, the council learned of a more pressing issue: holes found in the slides at Peterson Park and Plum Creek Park in recent weeks. City staff are unsure if the holes were caused by weather, regular wear-and-tear or vandalism.
“Those have to take priority, as we don’t want to have to shut down those entire playgrounds,” said Lauren Liebentritt, Gretna Park Advisory Committee chair.
The money was originally set aside for the North Park project in the city’s 2021 fiscal budget.
Gretna’s Park Advisory Committee recommended the update as the first phase of a larger project at North Park with a completion goal of 2023, though the pandemic has pushed the timeline to 2025 for total completion.
After implementing the new shelter at Peterson Park and getting the Gretna Crossing Park project going, the Gretna Park Advisory Committee focused its efforts on other city-owned parks in need of some care.
“We found that North Park had all those updates with the baseball fields, but we didn’t do any updates on the playground itself,” said committee chair Lauren Liebentritt.
The committee found that the park hadn’t been upgraded since the early ‘90s.
Though the park is grandfathered in, meaning its amenities do not have to meet current safety standards, the Park Advisory Committee sought to identify potential safety issues when developing a park update.
“Most of us on the committee are parents, so yes, we’re grandfathered in, but why would we not want to take the safety of children into account?” Liebentritt asked.
Developing a three- to five-year plan, the committee identified the swings as a top priority because they were the biggest safety issue, Liebentritt said.
The Park Advisory Committee has also proposed more updates within the playground equipment, including some sort of climbing structure, lights and a trail system connecting both sides of the park.
“We’re looking to give more variety and make our parks unique within their own,” Liebentritt said.
The committee hopes to implement a shelter where parents can hang out in the shade while their children use the playground equipment, as well as replace the sand pit with a grassy area.
The swing project will likely be implemented into the next fiscal year budget.
For now, the committee is seeking donations for the project in hopes they can still get the swings in place this year.
Donations can be made by contacting the City of Gretna.
Also at its March 2 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
• Held a public hearing and ultimately approved a preliminary and final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to general commercial and transitional agriculture for a subdivision to be known as Emerald Lawn & Landscape, generally located east of Highway 6 and south of Cornhusker Road. The applicant is expected to return for a conditional use permit next month, as he wants to begin construction of the building on Lot 1 as soon as possible.
• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2079, adopting the National Electric Code 2020 Edition.
• Introduced, waived three readings and adopted Ordinance 2080, extending the city’s exterritorial zoning jurisdiction a portion of the east half of the northeast quarter in S26, T13N, R10E and the adjoining state Highway 31 right-of-way in Sarpy County and to rezone the same to a City of Gretna transitional agriculture zoning district.
• Approved the mayor’s appointment of Missy Ragatz to the Gretna Tree Board.
The next regular council meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom, as the council chambers are small and can not accommodate many people while social distancing. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.