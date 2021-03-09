Council hears North Park update proposal

The committee found that the park hadn’t been upgraded since the early ‘90s.

Though the park is grandfathered in, meaning its amenities do not have to meet current safety standards, the Park Advisory Committee sought to identify potential safety issues when developing a park update.

“Most of us on the committee are parents, so yes, we’re grandfathered in, but why would we not want to take the safety of children into account?” Liebentritt asked.

Developing a three- to five-year plan, the committee identified the swings as a top priority because they were the biggest safety issue, Liebentritt said.

The Park Advisory Committee has also proposed more updates within the playground equipment, including some sort of climbing structure, lights and a trail system connecting both sides of the park.

“We’re looking to give more variety and make our parks unique within their own,” Liebentritt said.

The committee hopes to implement a shelter where parents can hang out in the shade while their children use the playground equipment, as well as replace the sand pit with a grassy area.

The swing project will likely be implemented into the next fiscal year budget.