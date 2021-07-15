Fareway breaks ground on future grocery store

Fareway Stores, Inc. hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a new store to be located at 604 S. Highway 6 in Gretna. The location will provide for an approximately 21,000-square-foot Fareway grocery store.

“We are excited to serve the area residents of Gretna locally and want to thank the city and developer for making this project possible,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Residents may be familiar with our stores and the exceptional customer service experience, but we look forward to providing great service in Gretna and becoming an integral part community."

During the ceremony, Cramer's comments were preceded by those from Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Doug Ortlieb.

“The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to participate in the groundbreaking for the newest Fareway location. As one of the fastest growing cities in Nebraska, we are excited to have a top 10 employer opening locally,” Ortlieb said. “We know that Fareway will be an asset to both our business district and our community as a whole, and we are pleased to welcome them to Gretna.”

Mayor Mike Evans also spoke, identifying Fareway's family focus as a fine fit for Gretna.