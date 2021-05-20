GHS computer app nets two awards at IT Innovation Cup

Beck, along with a biology teacher and math teacher helped the students troubleshoot and formulate, though the entire project had to be completed by students.

None of the students had coded in C#, which is not taught at GHS. They had also not previously used the Unity platform to create.

“We teach Java, which is very similar,” Beck said. “The kids had taken Java previously or are currently in Java, so they were able to kind of understand what was going on. They had to teach themselves the language, the program, how to do the model. They had two months to do the project and went from no knowledge to a fully-functioning computer program within two months.”

Beck said that the UNO faculty panel of judges was blown away by GHS’ presentation.

“One judge, his jaw dropped and he put his hands above his eyes like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ he was so impressed,” she said. “Multiple faculty members wanted to know how the kids planned to market the program. This is a type of software that would be huge for businesses and schools alike.”

The students — a group comprised of Alex Delaigle, Austin Horst, Ryan Brown, Drew Long, Kolton O’Neal and Connor Ford — still need to think of a name for the product as they attempt to formulate a marketing plan.