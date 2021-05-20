GHS computer app nets two awards at IT Innovation Cup

Gretna High School students continue to shine in the cyberverse.
Recently, a small group of GHS students created, coded and designated a computer application that simulates airborne infectious disease being spread throughout a classroom.
The application — built to work on both Apple and Windows machines — allows the user to enter the specifics for various airborne diseases and model the simulation of the spread, as well as select if they students are wearing masks or not.
The program was created through GHS’ participation in the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s IT Innovation Cup.
It was a successful first year for GHS, winning two of the four categories at the April 30 event: the Biomedical Informatics Award and the Best Overall Impact Award. Though the team didn’t receive the $2,500 grand prize, they did receive $500 for each caption award earned for a total of $1,000.
Each year, the event gives a prompt, from which students are asked to create their own related innovation. This year’s prompt was “responding to emerging infectious diseases.” The prompt applied not only to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but to any infectious disease.
“They wanted to do something cybersecurity-related or a simulation of some kind,” said Kimberly Ingraham-Beck, computer science teacher at GHS and one of the project advisers. “Just them being in school, it’s kind of something they’re facing and have heard about.”
Beck, along with a biology teacher and math teacher helped the students troubleshoot and formulate, though the entire project had to be completed by students.
None of the students had coded in C#, which is not taught at GHS. They had also not previously used the Unity platform to create.
“We teach Java, which is very similar,” Beck said. “The kids had taken Java previously or are currently in Java, so they were able to kind of understand what was going on. They had to teach themselves the language, the program, how to do the model. They had two months to do the project and went from no knowledge to a fully-functioning computer program within two months.”
Beck said that the UNO faculty panel of judges was blown away by GHS’ presentation.
“One judge, his jaw dropped and he put his hands above his eyes like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ he was so impressed,” she said. “Multiple faculty members wanted to know how the kids planned to market the program. This is a type of software that would be huge for businesses and schools alike.”
The students — a group comprised of Alex Delaigle, Austin Horst, Ryan Brown, Drew Long, Kolton O’Neal and Connor Ford — still need to think of a name for the product as they attempt to formulate a marketing plan.
“The kids have certainly taken notice of that and are very interested in doing it next year,” Ingraham-Beck said of the prize money.