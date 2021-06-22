GMS students work on satellite project selected for space launch

Gretna students are making history as part of a team of students selected by NASA to launch a satellite into Earth orbit.

An education mission with a goal of engaging and developing future aerospace engineers by contributing to development of critical technologies to improve solar power generation, the project is being developed by a team of Nebraska middle and high school students working with undergraduate mentors from the University of Nebraska Aerospace Club.

The opportunity was offered to Gretna Middle School eighth graders in the High Ability Learner program that expressed an interest in aerospace and engineering.

Six of the 11 students recommended by teacher Rhonda Sparks opted to participate: Gavin Luthi, Katie Lilla, Dylan Smith, Caleb Rowe, Elijah Wombacher and Andrew Hardy. The students joined a team of eighth to 10th grade students working on the project.

Beginning in December 2020, students began researching ideas and design plans, based on budget, weight, power and heat restrictions for Big Red Sat-1, a small CubeSat spacecraft, that will test a new type of solar cell and its ability to generate power both with and without direct sunlight.