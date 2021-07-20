 Skip to main content
Golf outing raises $13,000 for GVFD
The $13,000 GVFD Golf Tournament check is presented to the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department on July 15. from left, Kevin Goff, Teresa Parke (Event Chairman), Laura Baker (Event Co-Chair), Nick Parker (Event Co-Chair) and Dave Gifford.

 Courtesy of Teresa Parke

In its 18th year, the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department Charity Golf Outing was held June 26 at Tara Hills Golf Course in Papillion.

“We had 36 teams participate, our first year being completely full, a personal goal of mine,” said Event Chairman Teresa Parke.

The event raised $13,000 for the fire department, presented to GVFD in check form last week.

“They use it toward whatever the current need is, could be equipment for the ambulances or fire trucks, it changes each year,” Parke said. “My running joke is that we pay for a set of new tires for a truck or two, as they are so expensive.”

The 19th annual event is set for June 25, 2022 at Tara Hill Golf Course, 1410 Western Hills Drive, Papillion. The golf scramble will include two flights and will kick off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

For more information, follow facebook.com/gretnafire as the event approaches.

