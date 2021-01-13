GPS FANS provides student meals over winter break

Gretna Public Schools staff were unwavering in their efforts to provide food to students in need last month.

Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s COVID-19 relief and food assistance programs, Gretna Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services was able to provide more than 1,800 meals for nearly 200 students within the district over winter break.

“We were given permission to provide up to 10 meals per student over break,” said FANS director Sharon Schaefer. “I couldn’t see, if a family was in need, why I wouldn’t give them the most I’m allowed to.”

The 10 meals equated to one meal per weekday for each student who requested assistance over the two week break from school.

Meals were handed out Dec. 18, 2020, with a bag or box provided to each student for easy transport.

“They were easy to get in the car and to carry, but we also had to think about food safety,” Schaefer said. “It’s easy to give people 10 meals but 10 meals that would last two weeks, we needed to give them items that were frozen and could remain frozen until it was time to heat and serve.”