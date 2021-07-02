Gretna Children's Library reopens

After more than a year, the Gretna Children’s Library has reopened its doors to the public.
The first day open was June 29. The library had been closed since early 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The main library reopened on May 17. Library staff planned for a later reopening of the Children’s Library, as it is a smaller space.
“We’re seeing more people going out and getting vaccinated,” Library Director Krissy Reed said. “The active COVID cases are drastically dropping, so it seemed like a good opportunity to reopen. With the advice of my Library Board and their recommendations, it just seemed like now was a good time to do that.”
The Children’s Library is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m.
Main library hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re very excited to be reopened at both locations,” Reed said. “The kids’ library, of course, we’ve been most excited to reopen. Unfortunately, it’s also our smallest facility so of course, it had to be the last one to open its doors.
“It’s definitely the one people are most excited to return to and the staff felt that, too. Adults are wonderful to interact with, but there’s something special about the interactions you have with kids. Getting to have those interactions with those families we’re accustomed to seeing so often is something we’ve truly missed. It’s amazing to see how some of these kids have grown over the past year.”
Saturday hours are expected to resume Aug. 7.
Between new patrons and the normal uptick in summer visitors, Reed said the main library has been busy since its May reopening.
The children’s library reopening has been no different.
“As soon as we updated our banner with the children’s library hours, people were coming in,” Reed said. “Our staff has been very pleased with the influx of people coming it. It hasn’t been overwhelming, but it’s been constant. It’s been really nice.”
Reed said library staff are grateful to get back to some normalcy. Running a library with closed doors, she said, was much harder than one with open doors.
“Doing things the way we used to is such a relief for all of us; we’re glad that it’s happening,” she said.
Curbside pickup, implemented last summer, will remain a library offering indefinitely. Curbside pickup is available at both the main library and children’s library during normal library hours.
Books can be reserved through the library’s online catalog system or by calling the library.