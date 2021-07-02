Gretna Children's Library reopens

After more than a year, the Gretna Children’s Library has reopened its doors to the public.

The first day open was June 29. The library had been closed since early 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main library reopened on May 17. Library staff planned for a later reopening of the Children’s Library, as it is a smaller space.

“We’re seeing more people going out and getting vaccinated,” Library Director Krissy Reed said. “The active COVID cases are drastically dropping, so it seemed like a good opportunity to reopen. With the advice of my Library Board and their recommendations, it just seemed like now was a good time to do that.”

The Children’s Library is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Main library hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re very excited to be reopened at both locations,” Reed said. “The kids’ library, of course, we’ve been most excited to reopen. Unfortunately, it’s also our smallest facility so of course, it had to be the last one to open its doors.