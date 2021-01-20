Gretna Community Foundation presents $3,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Three community organizations were each presented $1,000 grants Friday in the F&M Bank lobby. The presentation was the annual capstone of the Gretna Community Foundation grant cycle.

The Gretna Football Booster Club received money to purchase helmet/protective gear to ensure the safety of the players. The gear is placed on top of the helmet during practice to offer further protection and minimize concussions.

“I just want to highlight how instrumental the Gretna Community Foundation has been to the success of our Booster Club,” said club president Gabe Garcia. “We hope to continue to promote safety and reduce those numbers.”

The Gretna Band Parents received money to purchase adaptations for students’ instruments. The grant will allow the Band Parents to replace older mutes — adaptations that can change the sound of the instrument — as they wear out.

The Gretna Friends of the Library will put its grant funding toward the annual Summer Reading Program, which includes books, speakers, entertainment and T-shirts.

“They have a good turnout every year,” said GCF President Susan Koesters. “We’re really pleased they continue to reach such a large part of the community.”