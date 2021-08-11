Gretna School Board Digest

At its Aug. 9 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignation of Michelle Thiessen.

• Approved the teaching contracts of Matthew Renshaw and Shannon Bussom, as well as a one-year contract for Sign Language Interpreter Sarah McClure.

• Set the adult hot lunch prices for the 2021–2022 school year as $4 and the GHS adult breakfast at $2.40.

• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to approval and authorization to execute a permanent easement and a temporary construction easement with the City of Gretna on the school district's property. The temporary easement is on the Gretna East High School property and is a construction easement for the roundabout coming off 180th Street onto Lincoln Road. The permanent easement is for a sewer line on the Gretna East High School property, which runs along 180th Street to Camelback Avenue.

• Approved the budget for the Gretna Middle School addition. The $5.4 million budget includes a multipurpose room, bathrooms, a connecting hallway, storage area, utilities and more. Construction is expected to begin in June 2022.

• Gave approval to go out to bid for the Gretna Middle School addition.