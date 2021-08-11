 Skip to main content
Gretna School Board Digest
Gretna School Board Digest

At its Aug. 9 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignation of Michelle Thiessen.

• Approved the teaching contracts of Matthew Renshaw and Shannon Bussom, as well as a one-year contract for Sign Language Interpreter Sarah McClure.

• Set the adult hot lunch prices for the 2021–2022 school year as $4 and the GHS adult breakfast at $2.40.

• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to approval and authorization to execute a permanent easement and a temporary construction easement with the City of Gretna on the school district's property. The temporary easement is on the Gretna East High School property and is a construction easement for the roundabout coming off 180th Street onto Lincoln Road. The permanent easement is for a sewer line on the Gretna East High School property, which runs along 180th Street to Camelback Avenue.

• Approved the budget for the Gretna Middle School addition. The $5.4 million budget includes a multipurpose room, bathrooms, a connecting hallway, storage area, utilities and more. Construction is expected to begin in June 2022.

• Gave approval to go out to bid for the Gretna Middle School addition.

The board then heard an update on construction projects throughout the district.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.

— Rachel George

