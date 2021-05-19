 Skip to main content
Hasty, McCallister named Education Heroes
Hasty, McCallister named Education Heroes

Two Gretna Public Schools teachers were recently named 2021 Education Heroes.

Jacob Hasty of Aspen Creek Middle School and Angela McCallister of Whitetail Creek Elementary School were among 50 area educators in the greater Omaha area to be named Education Heroes by Cox and Nebraska Furniture Mart earlier this month.

People could nominate their favorite teacher or school employee in the area.

The 50 selected honorees are being featured online at coxeducationheroes.com and received a prize package consisting of a $250 gift card to Nebraska Furniture Mart, a personalized trophy award and “Education Heroes” T-shirts for staff members at their school.

