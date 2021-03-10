Lenz upgrades Schramm Park trail on his path to Eagle Scout

Gretna teen Paul Lenz, 16, is a trailblazer in the community.
Literally. The Gretna High School junior focused much of 2020 as a trail rehabilitator, renovating a set of dangerous stairs at Schramm Park State Recreation Area in pursuit of his Eagle Scout, the highest rank awarded to members of the Boy Scouts of America.
“I’ve always wanted to be an Eagle Scout since I joined Scouting,” Lenz said.
A Boy Scout since fourth grade, Lenz said he moved from troop to troop as a boy, first in Virginia, then Germany, then Indiana and now Troop 363 in Gretna. The family moved often because of his father’s army enlistment.
“In Indiana I had a really good Scoutmaster, Roger Parker,” he said. “He was a life Scout who never got (his) Eagle. Once you turn 18, you’re not allowed to progress any farther. He always regretted the fact that he never got Eagle. He pushed all of us to actually finish so we wouldn’t have any regrets.”
When searching for ideas, Lenz reached out to Schramm Park supervisor JR Kantor, who offered him two ideas for potential projects: To tear down a pavilion or to update a set of dangerous stairs on a trail that had been closed awaiting renovation.
“I live by Schramm and me and my friends go there a lot to hike the trails,” Lenz said. “I wanted something tangible to leave behind.
“They took me out to this old stair set in really rough condition. There was rebar sticking out and rusted with a ditch to the side. I thought, ‘perfect.’”
Lenz said the project not only afforded him the opportunity to better a public area, but also taught him skills in leadership and planning.
“I learned a lot about hard work and also trying to work with other people,” he said. “Some of the hardest parts were when I actually had too many people… trying to manage that.”
“I had to do lots of planning. I had to figure out the cost of all the materials. I had to fundraise for materials. I had to get approved by the Council and once I got the idea approved, I had to come back with everything done and get approved to get sent off to another council. There was a lot of waiting and time spent at the computer trying to figure out how to pull this off.”
Lenz reached out to family and friends through Facebook to raise funds for the project. Schramm Park also provided half of the materials. He gathered fellow Scouts and family members to complete the work on Oct. 10.
“I’m very happy with it, ecstatic,” Lenz said. “The project was awesome to finish. To dust off your shoulders, take a step back and look at once you’re finished. We were all happy to put that last piece of rebar to secure it.