Lenz upgrades Schramm Park trail on his path to Eagle Scout

“They took me out to this old stair set in really rough condition. There was rebar sticking out and rusted with a ditch to the side. I thought, ‘perfect.’”

Lenz said the project not only afforded him the opportunity to better a public area, but also taught him skills in leadership and planning.

“I learned a lot about hard work and also trying to work with other people,” he said. “Some of the hardest parts were when I actually had too many people… trying to manage that.”

“I had to do lots of planning. I had to figure out the cost of all the materials. I had to fundraise for materials. I had to get approved by the Council and once I got the idea approved, I had to come back with everything done and get approved to get sent off to another council. There was a lot of waiting and time spent at the computer trying to figure out how to pull this off.”

Lenz reached out to family and friends through Facebook to raise funds for the project. Schramm Park also provided half of the materials. He gathered fellow Scouts and family members to complete the work on Oct. 10.